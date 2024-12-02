Marquette hosts Williams and Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Marquette…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Marquette after Chloe Williams scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 68-65 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Marquette scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Sycamores have gone 2-2 away from home. Indiana State is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Marquette’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Keslyn Secrist is averaging 14.5 points for the Sycamores.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.