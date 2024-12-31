Marquette hosts No. 7 UConn following Bueckers’ 23-point game

UConn Huskies (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn visits Marquette after Paige Bueckers scored 23 points in UConn’s 67-41 win against the Providence Friars.

The Golden Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Marquette leads the Big East with 16.7 fast break points.

The Huskies are 2-0 in Big East play. UConn leads the Big East scoring 79.1 points per game while shooting 50.2%.

Marquette makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Marquette allows.

The Golden Eagles and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Bueckers is shooting 56.9% and averaging 20.9 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

