Marotte leads Oregon State against Grambling after 21-point game

Grambling Tigers (2-4) at Oregon State Beavers (2-5) Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Grambling…

Grambling Tigers (2-4) at Oregon State Beavers (2-5)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Grambling after AJ Marotte scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 54-49 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Beavers have gone 1-0 at home. Oregon State is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 1-4 on the road. Grambling leads the SWAC scoring 16.3 fast break points per game.

Oregon State scores 58.4 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 70.0 Grambling allows. Grambling scores 7.1 more points per game (74.8) than Oregon State allows to opponents (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marotte is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Beavers.

Kahia Warmsley is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.