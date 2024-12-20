Marmolejos leads Lamar against Texas Tech after 20-point game

Lamar Cardinals (6-5, 2-0 Southland) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (6-5, 2-0 Southland) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Texas Tech after Alexis Marmolejos scored 20 points in Lamar’s 69-65 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Raiders have gone 7-0 at home. Texas Tech is 7-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals are 4-2 on the road. Lamar is third in the Southland scoring 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Marmolejos averaging 8.0.

Texas Tech averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian is shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 16.1 points.

Marmolejos is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

