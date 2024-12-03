Markowski has double-double, No. 25 Nebraska women pull away from Lindenwood late for 69-48 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski had five of her 11 points in the last 5 1/2 minutes and No.…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski had five of her 11 points in the last 5 1/2 minutes and No. 25 Nebraska closed the game on a 16-0 run to defeat Lindenwood 69-48 on Tuesday night.

The Cornhuskers (7-1) didn’t take the lead for good until Logan Nissley hit a 3-pointer in the middle of the third quarter for a 37-34 lead. Britt Prince had a 3-pointer in the last minute of the quarter for a 46-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions (4-3) hit their last field goal at the 6:54 mark to pull within 51-45 and after a Markowski layup they had a free throw at 5:48 for a five-point difference. Markowski started the run with two free throws. Prince had a 3-point and a layup.

The Lions missed their last 10 shots.

Prince led Nebraska with 14 points. Callin Hake had 12 points and Petra Bozan 10. Markowski also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Lindenwood gave the Cornhuskers trouble without a double-figure scorer. Ellie Brueggemann led the way with nine points but nine different players contributed.

Lindenwood slipped ahead of the Cornhuskers 30-27 at the half because Nebraska was 1 of 7 from behind the arc and at the foul line in the second quarter The Lions only shot two free throws but went 6 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half while the Huskers were 1 of 10.

After shooting 37% in the first half the Cornhuskers shot 53% from the second half with five 3s.

Lindenwood shot 20% after the break, making just 1 of 12 3s.

