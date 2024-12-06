Marko Maletic scores 24 to lead Western Illinois past East-West University 96-49

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Marko Maletic had 24 points in Western Illinois’ 96-49 victory over East-West University on Friday night.…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Marko Maletic had 24 points in Western Illinois’ 96-49 victory over East-West University on Friday night.

Maletic shot 9 for 14, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Leathernecks (6-4). Julius Rollins shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 20 points. Kayden Carter shot 6 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Phantoms were led in scoring by Jaha Jackson, who finished with 16 points, five assists and four steals. East-West also got 10 points from Vasean Daniels.

