Marist visits Luster and Stony Brook

Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-7)

Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Marist after CJ Luster II scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 72-55 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Seawolves are 1-2 on their home court. Stony Brook is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Red Foxes are 2-2 on the road. Marist is sixth in the MAAC scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Stony Brook averages 66.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 68.6 Marist gives up. Marist’s 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (49.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Luster is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Seawolves.

Josh Pascarelli is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 18.4 points.

