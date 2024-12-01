Marist Red Foxes and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks meet in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-4) vs. Marist Red Foxes (3-4) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist faces…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-4) vs. Marist Red Foxes (3-4)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist faces North Dakota in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The Red Foxes are 3-4 in non-conference play. Marist is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Hawks are 2-4 in non-conference play.

Marist’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Red Foxes.

Kiera Pemberton is averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.