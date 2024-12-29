Marist faces Binghamton, seeks 6th straight home win

Binghamton Bearcats (8-6) at Marist Red Foxes (8-2, 2-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-6) at Marist Red Foxes (8-2, 2-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -7.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Red Foxes face Binghamton.

The Red Foxes have gone 5-0 at home. Marist is fifth in the MAAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Jadin Collins averaging 3.3.

The Bearcats are 3-4 on the road. Binghamton is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

Marist averages 71.3 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 70.1 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 70.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 68.8 Marist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Red Foxes.

Ben Callahan-Gold averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.