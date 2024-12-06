Marin leads UCSB against UC Davis after 29-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (4-4, 1-0 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3, 1-0 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (4-4, 1-0 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3, 1-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts UC Davis after Alyssa Marin scored 29 points in UCSB’s 80-66 victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Gauchos have gone 4-1 at home. UCSB ranks seventh in the Big West in rebounding averaging 30.1 rebounds. Laurel Rockwood paces the Gauchos with 7.3 boards.

The Aggies have gone 1-0 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mazatlan Harris averaging 1.9.

UCSB makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). UC Davis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UCSB gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marin is shooting 37.5% and averaging 18.8 points for the Gauchos.

Tova Sabel is averaging 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Aggies.

