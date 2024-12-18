Marcus Tomashek scores 30 and Division II Michigan Tech hands Green Bay its 8th straight loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marcus Tomashek scored 30 points and Division II Michigan Tech handed Green Bay its eighth…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marcus Tomashek scored 30 points and Division II Michigan Tech handed Green Bay its eighth straight loss, 72-70 on Wednesday.

Anthony Roy, the nation’s second-best scorer at 25.7 points per game, did not play for Green Bay. He was on the sideline with a walking boot on his left foot.

Tomashek also contributed eight rebounds for the Huskies, who played the game as an exhibition. Dawson Nordgaard finished 5 of 9 from the floor to add 10 points. Ty Fernholz shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Jeremiah Johnson recorded 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Phoenix (2-11). Marcus Hall added 17 points and Ryan Wade had 11 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.