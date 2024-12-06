Marciulionis and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Utah

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-1) at Utah Utes (6-1) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA)…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-1) at Utah Utes (6-1)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Utah after Augustas Marciulionis scored 23 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 82-74 overtime win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Utes have gone 6-0 at home. Utah is fifth in college basketball with 40.0 rebounds led by Keanu Dawes averaging 7.1.

The Gaels play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Saint Mary’s (CA) is fifth in college basketball with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Paulius Murauskas averaging 9.8.

Utah scores 90.4 points, 27.4 more per game than the 63.0 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 14.2 more points per game (77.9) than Utah allows to opponents (63.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 22.7 points.

Marciulionis is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.