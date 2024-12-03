Live Radio
Mantis’ 15 lead Maine past Maine-Augusta 103-51

The Associated Press

December 3, 2024, 8:41 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Christopher Mantis scored 15 points as Maine beat Maine-Augusta 103-51 on Tuesday night.

Mantis also had five rebounds for the Black Bears (6-4). Quion Burns scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. AJ Lopez went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Yonas Medfu and Isaiah Searles each scored 12 points for Maine-Augusta. Donte Sharp also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

