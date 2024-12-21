Manhattan visits Marist after Williamsen’s 22-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (6-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (6-5, 1-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (6-4, 0-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (6-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays Manhattan after Danielle Williamsen scored 22 points in Marist’s 61-50 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-0 at home. Marist is the leader in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.5 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Jaspers are 0-1 in conference games. Manhattan is seventh in the MAAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Caroline de Klauman averaging 4.0.

Marist averages 56.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 60.3 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 63.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the 58.5 Marist allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is averaging 13.2 points for the Red Foxes.

Nitzan Amar is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 11.6 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.