Manhattan plays Saint Peter’s after Sydnor’s 20-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-3)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Saint Peter’s after Will Sydnor scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 81-77 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Peacocks are 1-0 in home games. Saint Peter’s is ninth in the MAAC with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 4.0.

The Jaspers have gone 0-3 away from home. Manhattan has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Peter’s averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

The Peacocks and Jaspers match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Randolph averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc.

Sydnor is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Jaspers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

