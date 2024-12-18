Manhattan hosts Janneh and Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-7) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-3) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-7) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-3)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Manhattan after Fatmata Janneh scored 23 points in Saint Peter’s 51-37 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Jaspers have gone 3-0 in home games. Manhattan is third in the MAAC scoring 65.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Peacocks are 0-7 in road games. Saint Peter’s allows 62.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.2 points per game.

Manhattan scores 65.0 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 62.6 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 48.4 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 60.1 Manhattan gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Janneh is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.9 points for the Peacocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

