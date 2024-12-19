Manhattan hosts Janneh and Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-7) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-3) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-7) at Manhattan Jaspers (6-3)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on Manhattan after Fatmata Janneh scored 23 points in Saint Peter’s 51-37 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Jaspers are 3-0 on their home court. Manhattan scores 65.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Peacocks are 0-7 on the road. Saint Peter’s gives up 62.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.2 points per game.

Manhattan’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (37.9%).

The Jaspers and Peacocks match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petra Juric is scoring 12.0 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Jaspers.

Janneh is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Peacocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

