Manhattan faces Presbyterian after Robinson’s 20-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (5-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Presbyterian after Wesley Robinson scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 80-66 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Blue Hose are 4-0 on their home court. Presbyterian is third in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Jaspers are 2-3 on the road. Manhattan is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Presbyterian’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Presbyterian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Peterson is averaging seven points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Blue Hose.

Will Sydnor is averaging 15 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Jaspers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

