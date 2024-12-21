Manhattan beats Presbyterian 86-81 in OT

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Will Sydnor, Devin Dinkins and Jaden Winston scored 18 points apiece to help Manhattan defeat Presbyterian…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Will Sydnor, Devin Dinkins and Jaden Winston scored 18 points apiece to help Manhattan defeat Presbyterian 86-81 in overtime on Saturday.

Sydnor added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Jaspers (6-5). Winston added six rebounds. Dinkins shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for his 18 points.

Carl Parrish finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (7-7). Kory Mincy added 18 points, seven assists and two steals for Presbyterian. Jamahri Harvey also put up 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.