Mancini and Bryant host Brown

Bryant Bulldogs (7-2) at Brown Bears (4-6) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Brown after…

Bryant Bulldogs (7-2) at Brown Bears (4-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Brown after Mia Mancini scored 22 points in Bryant’s 63-52 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Bears have gone 2-2 in home games. Brown ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Aiello averaging 5.6.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 away from home. Bryant scores 62.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Brown makes 39.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Bryant averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.6 per game Brown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is shooting 34.3% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bears.

Mancini is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.