Malone and Texas A&M host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (4-4) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-4)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Syracuse after Jada Malone scored 26 points in Texas A&M’s 79-57 victory against the Southern Miss Eagles.

The Aggies are 3-1 on their home court. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Ware averaging 5.1.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 4-4 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC scoring 41.0 points per game in the paint led by Kyra Wood averaging 14.0.

Texas A&M’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyndall Hunter averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc.

Sophie Burrows averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.