Maletic and Western Illinois host Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-5) Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-6) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-5)

Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces Tennessee Tech after Marko Maletic scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 89-66 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Leathernecks have gone 4-1 at home. Western Illinois is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Tennessee Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Illinois is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Western Illinois allows.

The Leathernecks and Golden Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maletic is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Leathernecks.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is shooting 59.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.