Maletic and Western Illinois host South Dakota

Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-4)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -8.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces South Dakota after Marko Maletic scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 96-49 win against the East-West Phantoms.

The Coyotes are 7-0 on their home court. South Dakota leads the Summit League with 40.2 points in the paint led by Cameron Fens averaging 7.5.

The Leathernecks are 2-2 on the road. Western Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tay Knox averaging 5.4.

South Dakota makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Western Illinois has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Coyotes.

Ryan Myers is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 15.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

