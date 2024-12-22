Maldonado leads Seattle U against Washington after 22-point outing

Seattle U Redhawks (4-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U…

Seattle U Redhawks (4-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits Washington after Brayden Maldonado scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 79-68 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Huskies are 6-1 on their home court. Washington averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Redhawks are 1-5 on the road. Seattle U is sixth in the WAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 3.0.

Washington scores 73.1 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 71.6 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Huskies.

Moncrieffe is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

