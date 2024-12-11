Maine wins 61-56 against Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (AP) — AJ Lopez scored 17 points as Maine beat Duquesne 61-56 on Wednesday night. Lopez added six rebounds…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — AJ Lopez scored 17 points as Maine beat Duquesne 61-56 on Wednesday night.

Lopez added six rebounds for the Black Bears (7-5). Kellen Tynes scored 12 points and added four steals. Quion Burns finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Dukes (2-8) were led in scoring by Tre Dinkins, who finished with 12 points. Jahsean Corbett added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Duquesne.

Lopez scored eight points in the first half for Maine, who went into the break tied 29-29. Maine took the lead for good with 1:36 left in the second half on a layup from Lopez to make it a 55-54 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

