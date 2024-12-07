Maine visits Johnson and Fordham

Maine Black Bears (6-4) at Fordham Rams (5-5) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Maine after…

Maine Black Bears (6-4) at Fordham Rams (5-5)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Maine after Jackie Johnson III scored 21 points in Fordham’s 84-75 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Rams are 4-1 in home games. Fordham scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Black Bears are 1-4 in road games. Maine is the best team in the America East giving up just 64.3 points per game while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Fordham averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.3 points.

AJ Lopez averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.