Maine visits Johnson and Fordham

Maine Black Bears (6-4) at Fordham Rams (5-5) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under…

Maine Black Bears (6-4) at Fordham Rams (5-5)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Maine after Jackie Johnson III scored 21 points in Fordham’s 84-75 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Rams are 4-1 in home games. Fordham is eighth in the A-10 with 14.5 assists per game led by Will Richardson averaging 3.1.

The Black Bears are 1-4 on the road. Maine ranks sixth in the America East with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 2.0.

Fordham makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Maine averages 73.7 points per game, 0.8 more than the 72.9 Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rams.

Burns is averaging 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Black Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.