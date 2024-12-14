Maine visits Canisius after McMillan’s 22-point outing

Maine Black Bears (7-5) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-10, 0-2 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Maine Black Bears (7-5) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-10, 0-2 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -8; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Maine after Paul McMillan IV scored 22 points in Canisius’ 66-53 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-4 in home games. Canisius is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Bears have gone 2-5 away from home. Maine ranks sixth in the America East with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 4.4.

Canisius scores 60.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 65.5 Maine gives up. Maine averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Canisius gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMillan is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

Burns is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Black Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.