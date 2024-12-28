Maine takes on Boston University, aims for 5th straight home win

Boston University Terriers (5-7) at Maine Black Bears (8-6) Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Boston…

Boston University Terriers (5-7) at Maine Black Bears (8-6)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Boston University looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Black Bears have gone 3-0 in home games. Maine is the top team in the America East in team defense, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Terriers are 1-4 on the road. Boston University is second in the Patriot League giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Maine’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Maine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is averaging 13.9 points for the Black Bears.

Malcolm Chimezie is averaging 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

