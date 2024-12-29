Maine plays Boston University, looks for 5th straight home win

Boston University Terriers (5-7) at Maine Black Bears (8-6) Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears…

Boston University Terriers (5-7) at Maine Black Bears (8-6)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Boston University looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Black Bears are 3-0 on their home court. Maine ranks seventh in the America East in rebounding with 29.5 rebounds. Quion Burns leads the Black Bears with 6.4 boards.

The Terriers are 1-4 on the road. Boston University is third in the Patriot League with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyrone Alexander averaging 3.8.

Maine’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Tynes is averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 steals for the Black Bears.

Alexander is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

