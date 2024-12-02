Magee and Drexel host Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at Drexel Dragons (5-3) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1.5; over/under is 151.5…

Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at Drexel Dragons (5-3)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays Bryant after Kobe Magee scored 23 points in Drexel’s 83-71 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Dragons are 2-1 in home games. Drexel ranks fourth in the CAA with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Cole Hargrove averaging 8.0.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the road. Bryant is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drexel makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Bryant averages 18.2 more points per game (84.3) than Drexel gives up (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Magee is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dragons.

Rafael Pinzon is averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

