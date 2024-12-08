Madison Scott, Kennedy Todd-Williams lead No. 18 Mississippi women over Tennessee State 85-38

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Madison Scott had 16 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 15 and No. 18 Mississippi rolled to an…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Madison Scott had 16 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 15 and No. 18 Mississippi rolled to an 85-38 victory over Tennessee State on Sunday.

Scott made 7 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed nine rebounds for the Rebels (6-3), who improved to 4-0 at home. Todd-Williams made 4 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of her free throws, adding seven rebounds.

Sira Thienou and reserve Rhema Collins both scored 12 for Ole Miss.

XaiOnna Whitfield had 10 points to lead the Tigers (4-6), who fell to 1-6 on the road. Somah Kamara scored nine on 3-for-15 shooting.

Scott made all three of her shots and scored seven first-quarter points to help Ole Miss race out to a 23-8 lead. Scott had 12 points in 13 minutes of play by halftime and the Rebels led 44-19.

Ole Miss outscored the Tigers 41-19 in the second half.

Ole Miss leads the all-time series 4-0. The Rebels beat the Tigers 110-65 the first time they played in 1983. In that game, Ole Miss made a school-record 38 free throws that still stands. The two schools last played each other in 2013.

Mississippi will host South Alabama on Sunday. Tennessee State is idle until it travels to play Southern Indiana on Dec. 19.

