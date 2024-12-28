Macktoon and the La Salle Explorers host conference foe George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-5, 0-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-7, 1-0 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-5, 0-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-7, 1-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays La Salle in A-10 action Sunday.

The Explorers have gone 4-1 in home games. La Salle has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Revolutionaries have gone 0-1 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 6.2.

La Salle is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 36.2% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The Explorers and Revolutionaries square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Explorers.

Makayla Andrews is averaging 12.2 points for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

