Mackey leads Houston Christian against No. 12 Texas A&M after 32-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (4-7, 1-1 Southland) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-2)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -31; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian plays No. 12 Texas A&M after Julian Mackey scored 32 points in Houston Christian’s 74-68 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 at home. Texas A&M averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-3 on the road. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points lower than the 48.9% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Aggies.

Elijah Brooks is averaging 11 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.