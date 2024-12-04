Mack, Bilodeau each score 16 to help UCLA beat Washington 69-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Bilodeau and Sebastian Mack each scored 16 points, Dylan Andrews added 12 points and UCLA…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Bilodeau and Sebastian Mack each scored 16 points, Dylan Andrews added 12 points and UCLA beat Washington 69-58 on Tuesday night in the first-ever Big Ten Conference game for both programs.

Andrews made a layup with 12:50 left in the first half that gave UCLA the lead for good and sparked a 12-0 run that made it 23-12 when Aday Mara’s layup capped the spurt about 3 1/2 minutes later. The Huskies scored the next nine points as UCLA went scoreless for 6-plus minutes to trim their deficit to two but got no closer.

Mekhi Mason hit a 3-pointer that pulled Washington again pulled within a bucket at 45-43 with 11 minutes remaining. Eric Dailey Jr. answered with a bucket in the lane, Bilodeau and Mack each added a three-point play and Andrews hit a 3-pointer to make it a 13-point lead less than 2 minutes later.

Great Osobor led Washington with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists but committed eight turnovers for Washington. Tyler Harris scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Washington (6-2) had its five-game win streak, including a 79-69 win over Santa Clara in the championship game of the Acrisure Invitational on Friday, snapped.

The Huskies have won just eight times in 78 meetings in Los Angeles with their long-time Pac-12 foes and have not won at Pauley Pavilion since 2016. Washington beat the Bruins 94-77 in Seattle last season to snap a nine-game skid in the series.

UCLA (7-1) went into the game leading the nation in scoring defense, allowing its opponents to score just 52.4 per game.

