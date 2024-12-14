Luster leads Stony Brook against Rider after 27-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-7) at Rider Broncs (4-6, 0-2 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-7) at Rider Broncs (4-6, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -8; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Rider after CJ Luster II scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 69-61 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Broncs have gone 0-2 at home. Rider is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seawolves are 1-4 on the road. Stony Brook has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Rider’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 65.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 71.4 Rider gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Broncs.

Joseph Octave is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Seawolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

