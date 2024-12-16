Luster and Stony Brook host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-7) Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-7)

Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Marist after CJ Luster II scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 72-55 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Seawolves are 1-2 in home games. Stony Brook allows 75.9 points and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-2 away from home. Marist scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Stony Brook averages 66.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 68.6 Marist gives up. Marist averages 71.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 75.9 Stony Brook allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luster is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 14.1 points.

Josh Pascarelli is averaging 18.4 points for the Red Foxes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

