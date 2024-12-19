Lusby leads Incarnate Word against Texas A&M-Commerce after 23-point performance

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-7, 0-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-0 Southland) San Antonio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-7, 0-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-0 Southland)

San Antonio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces Texas A&M-Commerce after Brynn Lusby scored 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 93-36 victory against the Schreiner Mountaineers.

The Cardinals are 5-1 on their home court. Incarnate Word ranks sixth in the Southland with 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Madison Cockrell averaging 6.0.

The Lions have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce is second in the Southland scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

Incarnate Word is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Jordyn Newsome is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.