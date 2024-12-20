Lusby leads Incarnate Word against Texas A&M-Commerce after 23-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-7, 0-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-0 Southland) San Antonio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-7, 0-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-0 Southland)

San Antonio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Texas A&M-Commerce after Brynn Lusby scored 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 93-36 victory over the Schreiner Mountaineers.

The Cardinals are 5-1 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks fifth in the Southland with 14.1 assists per game led by Myra Bell averaging 2.7.

The Lions are 0-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks third in the Southland shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Incarnate Word averages 58.7 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 75.5 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 11.8 more points per game (71.9) than Incarnate Word gives up (60.1).

The Cardinals and Lions square off Friday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorja Elliott is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 10.3 points.

Jordyn Newsome averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

