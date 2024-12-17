Luis scores 19 off the bench, St. John’s takes down DePaul 89-61

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis’ 19 points off of the bench helped St. John’s to an 89-61 victory against…

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis’ 19 points off of the bench helped St. John’s to an 89-61 victory against DePaul on Tuesday night.

Luis also had five rebounds for the Red Storm (9-2, 1-0 Big East Conference). Kadary Richmond scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Simeon Wilcher shot 7 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding three steals.

Layden Blocker led the way for the Blue Demons (8-3, 0-2) with 17 points. Conor Enright added 12 points.

St. John’s led 40-29 at halftime, with Luis racking up 14 points. St. John’s pulled away with a 17-2 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 28 points. Richmond led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

