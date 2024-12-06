Luis leads St. John’s against Kansas State after 24-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-2) New York; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s…

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) at St. John’s Red Storm (6-2)

New York; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays Kansas State after RJ Luis scored 24 points in St. John’s 77-64 victory against the Harvard Crimson.

The Red Storm have gone 5-0 at home. St. John’s is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas State ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

St. John’s scores 82.1 points, 15.1 more per game than the 67.0 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State scores 15.0 more points per game (81.6) than St. John’s gives up (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Red Storm.

David N’Guessan is averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

