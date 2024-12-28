LSU takes home win streak into matchup with Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-10) at LSU Tigers (10-2) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-10) at LSU Tigers (10-2)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State.

The Tigers are 8-0 on their home court. LSU scores 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-10 on the road. Mississippi Valley State gives up 83.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 32.0 points per game.

LSU is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 50.4% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 51.7 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 68.8 LSU gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

Arthur Tate averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 23.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.