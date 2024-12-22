LSU puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (2-8, 0-1 Southland) at LSU Tigers (9-2) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (2-8, 0-1 Southland) at LSU Tigers (9-2)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -27.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts New Orleans trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. LSU is fourth in the SEC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 5.6.

The Privateers are 1-6 on the road. New Orleans is eighth in the Southland with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by James White averaging 6.3.

LSU is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.6% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 66.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 68.7 LSU allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Cedquavious Hunter is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 8.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

