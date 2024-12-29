LSU faces Mississippi Valley State, seeks 6th straight home win

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-10) at LSU Tigers (10-2) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-10) at LSU Tigers (10-2)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -38.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Mississippi Valley State looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 at home. LSU averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-10 away from home. Mississippi Valley State is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

LSU scores 82.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 83.7 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game LSU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is averaging 16.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers.

Arthur Tate is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.0 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 23.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.