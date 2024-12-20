Loyola Marymount visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Johnson’s 25-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-3, 0-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-5, 1-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-3, 0-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-5, 1-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Loyola Marymount after Kennedy Johnson scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 64-56 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels are 1-2 on their home court.

The Lions have gone 0-1 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gaels.

Naudia Evans is averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

