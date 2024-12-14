Loyola Marymount takes on Wichita State following Evans’ 32-point game

Wichita State Shockers (4-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-1) Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts…

Wichita State Shockers (4-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-1)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Wichita State after Naudia Evans scored 32 points in Loyola Marymount’s 82-71 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lions are 3-0 in home games. Loyola Marymount is third in the WCC in team defense, allowing 60.9 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Shockers have gone 0-1 away from home. Wichita State has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Loyola Marymount averages 76.3 points, 6.1 more per game than the 70.2 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Lions.

Jayla Murray is shooting 54.0% and averaging 10.7 points for the Shockers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

