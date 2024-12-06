Loyola Marymount Lions play the San Jose State Spartans, look for 6th straight win

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-1) at San Jose State Spartans (6-3) San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-1) at San Jose State Spartans (6-3)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against San Jose State.

The Spartans are 4-1 on their home court. San Jose State scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Lions are 2-1 on the road. Loyola Marymount is the leader in the WCC giving up just 59.2 points per game while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

San Jose State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game San Jose State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djessira Diawara is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Spartans.

Maya Hernandez is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

