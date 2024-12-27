Loyola Marymount faces San Francisco after Stone-Carrawell’s 28-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-4) at San Francisco Dons (10-3) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -10.5;…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-4) at San Francisco Dons (10-3)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits San Francisco after Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 28 points in Loyola Marymount’s 85-69 win over the North Alabama Lions.

The Dons are 8-0 in home games. San Francisco is third in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Riley IV averaging 4.1.

The Lions are 0-2 on the road. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

San Francisco averages 75.7 points, 6.4 more per game than the 69.3 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount scores 10.3 more points per game (73.0) than San Francisco allows (62.7).

The Dons and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Dons.

Will Johnston is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

