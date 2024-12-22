Loyola Marymount earns 85-69 victory over North Alabama

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 28 points in Loyola Marymount’s 85-69 victory over North Alabama on Sunday night.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 28 points in Loyola Marymount’s 85-69 victory over North Alabama on Sunday night.

Stone-Carrawell went 11 of 17 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for Loyola Marymount (8-4). Jevon Porter added 14 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line with nine rebounds and eight assists. Will Johnston shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jacari Lane finished with 20 points and four assists for North Alabama (8-5). Daniel Ortiz added 13 points and two steals and Corneilous Williams finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 18:56 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-31 at halftime, with Stone-Carrawell racking up 14 points. Loyola Marymount outscored North Alabama in the second half by six points, with Stone-Carrawell scoring a team-high 14 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.