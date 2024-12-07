Loyola Chicago Ramblers to square off against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4, 0-1 A-10) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4, 0-1 A-10) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-5)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago travels to Western Michigan for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Broncos have gone 2-1 at home. Western Michigan is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Ramblers have gone 1-1 away from home. Loyola Chicago scores 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Western Michigan is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Broncos.

Naelle is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

